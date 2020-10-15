TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Cardi B, Offset may be reconciling

Cardi B and Offset in January in Beverly

Cardi B and Offset in January in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After filing for divorce from her rapper husband, Offset, hip-hop star Cardi B appears to be reconciling with him.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," Cardi B, who turned 28 on Sunday, said in an Instagram Live video Tuesday, according to a transcript by People magazine. She and Offset, born Kiari Cephus, also 28, reconciled at her birthday celebration in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"We're just really, really, really just typical two young [expletive] that got married early," she says in her video. "That's just what we are. … We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional … relationships."

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset were married without public notice on Sept. 20, 2017. They are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

