Hip-hop star Cardi B and her rapper husband Offset have welcomed their second child together.

On Instagram Monday, Bronx-born Grammy Award-winner Cardi B, née Belcalis Almanzar, 28, posted a hospital photo of herself holding an unseen infant wrapped in blue, as Offset, born Kiari Cephus, 29, looks on. "9/4/21," she wrote.

Offset the same day posted a photo of Cardi B in a hospital bed, and himself on a cot close by, holding an infant dressed in white and wearing a blue cap.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple wrote in a statement to media. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Offset reposted a message from his cousin and Migos bandmate Quavo's Instagram Stories account reading "Nephew is here."

Offset and "WAP" singer Cardi B already are the parents of 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, and Offset has three children from previous relationships.