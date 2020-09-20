Cardi B publicly cites reason for split from Offset

Hip-hop star Cardi B has publicly addressed her recent court filing to divorce rapper Offset, whom she married without public notice three years ago.

"I've been seeing all the love and prayers and everything that you guys been sending me, and … I want to say thank you so much," Cardi B, 27, born Belcalis Almanzar, said in an Instagram Live video Friday saved in various long, but partial durations on different websites. "However, I don't really need it," she assured. "I'm OK. I want to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear [sic]. Y'know every single time that this guy has done something so crazy … it hits the media, I'm always crying, I'm always stressed out, I'm sad. ... This time, I wasn't crying.

"You want to know why?" she continued. "The reason of my divorce is not because of ... [anything] that ever happened before. It's not 'cause of cheating," she said of Offset's infidelity, which she had acknowledged in a since-deleted Jan. 8, 2018, tweet. "I just got tired of [expletive] arguing," she explained a few seconds later. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore … I'd rather just leave."

She said later, "I don't understand why people want the reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad. It's nothing crazy-out-of-this-world [that] happened. Sometimes people really do [expletive] grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man [2-year-old daughter Kulture]. I have a household with this man. Sometimes you're just tired of the arguments, of the buildups. … And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes just want to leave. What is so bad about that? … Y'all want me to get cheated on 15 times before I leave? … No! Sometimes you want to stop it before it gets to that."

She concludes, "I'm really OK. I'm great. I'm OK. I'm not down, I'm not devastated, I'm not hurt. I just need … I don't know what I need! I'm crazy!" she jokes.

HollywoodUnlocked.com, in a report later confirmed by People magazine, said Tuesday that Cardi B had filed a divorce petition in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, People added.