Cardi B apologizes for hosting Thanksgiving dinner for dozens

After several fans tweeted their disappointment with her for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for dozens during a pandemic, hip-hop star Cardi B apologized and assured that everyone had been tested for COVID-19.

"12kids and 25 adults over the http://holidays. It was lit!!" the Bronx-born Cardi B, 28, tweeted Sunday. That sparked such replies as "Sis I love you but anyone behaving this way during a pandemic deserves to be dragged," "Terrible what if someone catches corona and they die then what…." and "Cardi. Oof. We're in the middle of a pandemic, girl."

Less than an hour after her initial post, Cardi B responded to a since-deleted tweet on the matter, writing, "Sorry my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasnt trying to offend no1."

That mollified most but not all critics, prompting the star to tweet several minutes later, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world."

"People in the 'real world' are dying from this disease by the thousands every day, starving because their businesses are closing, and are being implored to stay away from their families during this pandemic," one person responded. "So, yeah, that's how the 'real world' is handling it." Another reminded the rapper, "Being rich enough to blow a ton of money on rapid testing and a large, ill-advised party is not 'the real world.' "