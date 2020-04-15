TODAY'S PAPER
Carol Silva joins Zoom storytelling benefit

Carol Silva will be one of six storytellers

Carol Silva will be one of six storytellers in a Zoom benefit for hospital workers on Friday night. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Carol Silva, who for many years reported stories about others as an anchor on News 12, is about to share her own personal story.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, Silva will participate in the "Now You're Talking!" storytelling event featuring Long Islanders relating true tales based on the theme "the kindness of strangers.” According to "Now You're Talking!" founder Tracey Segarra, Silva will recall how a stranger helped her during her recent cancer battle.

Five other storytellers, including former wrestler and East Setauket native Mick Foley, will take part in the event, which is being presented as a benefit to provide food and bottled water to Long Island hospital workers. Segarra and storyteller Stacey Bader will serve as hosts.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Participants will then be sent a Zoom link to join the event.

