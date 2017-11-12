Country music star Carrie Underwood thanked fans Sunday as she recovered at her home in Nashville from a fall that prevented her from performing at a benefit that night.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody . . . I’ll be alright . . . might just take some time . . . glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world . . . ,” she wrote on Facebook — adding “to take care of me” on her otherwise identical Twitter post. Underwood, 34, married pro hockey star Mike Fisher, 37, in July 2010. They have a 2-year-old son, Isaiah. Fisher retired in August after 17 seasons with the NHL.

Underwood’s representative said in a statement Sunday that, “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home. While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Her husband “was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital,” the rep said, adding that Underwood’s “recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”

Underwood, who co-hosted the Country Music Awards Wednesday with Brad Paisley, was scheduled to join fellow country stars Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bobby Bones, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Keith Urban at the Country Rising benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Sunday night. Proceeds from the show will benefit The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to “support victims of the Las Vegas shooting in addition to those in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and additional Caribbean islands who have been impacted by the recent hurricanes,” according to the sold-out concert’s official website.

At this year’s 51st annual CMAs, where seven-time Grammy Award winner Underwood had been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, she and Paisley somberly addressed the horrific recent events. “This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives, including so many in our country family,” Underwood said in part. Paisley added, “The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud. Our music lifts people up and that’s what we’re here to do tonight. So this year’s show is dedicated to all of those we’ve lost and to all of those who are still healing.”