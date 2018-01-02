TODAY'S PAPER
Carrie Underwood says facial injury left her 'not quite looking the same'

Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches.

Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an

Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."

She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood also says she'll be in the studio next week.

