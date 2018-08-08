Country-music star Carrie Underwood announced Wednesday that even though her new album is due out next month, her upcoming tour would not commence until May — because she's expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'," the seven-time Grammy Award winner, 35, said in a video posted across her social media announcing the Cry Pretty Tour 360. "Welllll…," she teased, as the camera pulls back to show a silver balloon word, "BABY," above her head.

"Yay!" she continued. "Mike and Isaiah" — her 3-year-old son with former NHL star Fisher, 38 — "and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with [the] album and with Baby New Year's and all that stuff," she added, suggesting an approximate due date. Fisher has not commented on social media.

Ironically, Underwood says in the new issue of Redbook magazine, in an interview likely conducted two months or more prior, "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we're lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible."

The 2005 winner of "American Idol" season 4, Underwood married hockey pro Fisher in July 2010. He retired in August 2017 after 17 NHL seasons.

Underwood also announced in her video the new tour would again be concerts-in-the-round. "We had so much fun in the round on the last tour because I got to be closer to you guys and got to see your beautiful faces and interact with you guys," the singer said, adding that the duo Maddie & Tae and the trio Runaway June would be the opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., and when purchased online entitles the buyer to a copy of the new album, due out Sept. 14. Running from May 1 to Oct. 31 the North American tour includes Madison Square Garden on Oct. 2, 2019.