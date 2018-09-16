Country-music star Carrie Underwood, who is expecting her second child, broke down in tears in an interview that aired Sunday when she revealed she and her husband had suffered three miscarriages since last year.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was going to be the year that I work on new music and I have a baby," Underwood, 35, said on "CBS Sunday Morning," in an interview conducted last month. "We got pregnant early 2017, and [it] didn't work out ... It was, like, 'OK, God, we know this … just wasn't Your timing. And that is alright. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,' " she said, sniffling.

"And [we] got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out," she continued. "Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point,” she said tearfully, "it was just kind of, like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?' And throughout the whole process, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session. I'd be like, 'Let's go. Y'know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I want to work, I want to do this.' … So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

Underwood, who has a 3-year-old son, Isaiah, with her husband of eight years, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, said she was afraid to let herself become angry "because we are so blessed. And my son Isaiah," she said, choking up, "is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's OK, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. And I got mad."

One night while Fisher was away for the evening, "I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? … Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.' And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we're supposed to do that. That was, like, a Saturday, and [on] Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like,"'You heard me!' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, I just, He heard me."

The 2005 "American Idol" champion and seven-time Grammy Award-winner announced in May she and Fisher are expecting their second child.