Goldie Patricia Daly, the newborn daughter of "Today" co-host and "The Voice" host Carson Daly and his food-blogger wife, Siri, has received a blessing poignantly reflective of the times recently outside the family's church on Long Island.

"We had a nice moment," Carson Daly, 46, said Tuesday on the "Today" show alongside his wife and their three other children, appearing remotely from their home in Manhasset.

"We're Catholic, and so when all the other kids were born, we had an opportunity for the chaplain at whatever hospital they were born in to come in and" bless them, he recalled of son Jackson, 11, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5. "And we didn't have that opportunity with Goldie," born March 26, "because we were in and out of the hospital so fast due to what's happening," referring to limited hospital space and resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

"So we had a nice little outing here recently where we live in Long Island where we got to do a drive-by blessing with Father Bob," Daly said, as two photos appeared of the Rev. Robert A. Romeo of Manhasset's Church of Saint Mary, standing on an adjacent building's steps, with Goldie in a baby car seat on that building's driveway. He had married the Dalys in December 2015 "and he blessed our home when we got it," Daly said, referring to the six-bedroom house the couple bought for $6.2 million about two years earlier.

"It's a really bittersweet event," Daly reflected of the blessing, "because we're all hunkered down in our homes," sheltering in place because of the pandemic. While appreciative of being able to spend "this unprecedented time with my wife and my kids … it comes at such a cost because there's so much life that's been lost, there's so many people that are hurting."

Even so, he added of their close-knit community, "When we got home from the hospital, there was a great moment where our neighbors, who normally, in other times, would be at our house drinking Champagne, celebrating Goldie coming home, but they all lined the streets. They made signs, and brought tears to Siri's eyes."