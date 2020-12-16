LI's Carter Rubin, 15, wins 'The Voice'

This story contains spoilers about the finale of "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Carter Rubin brought home the gold Tuesday night as the Shoreham teen became the youngest male winner in the 19-season history of "The Voice."

The finale had come down to 15-year-old Rubin, the son of David and Alonna Rubin, and 38-year-old Bakersfield, California, singer Jim Ranger, with host Carson Daly announcing just before 11 p.m. that the youngster had won the NBC singing competition.

The victory marked the first for Rubin’s coach, pop star Gwen Stefani, who earlier had told Daly, "For me, I just hope that Carter realizes that it’s just a series of moments that we are all in, in this life, and that winning is just one part of one moment and it’s just going to keep coming, life."

Each of the five finalists had sung a duet with their coach, with Rubin and Stefani teaming on her song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

"I love Christmas. It’s my all-time favorite holiday," Rubin said before the song, adding that this year "it’s going to be a little different because I will just have come back from doing a duet with Gwen Stefani. No big deal!"

"I am excited to sing with Carter," Stefani said, "mainly because he is so unbelievably talented and," she joked, "he’s going to make me look really good!"

On an elaborately holiday-themed stage at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, Rubin sang in a dark-green velvet tuxedo. Stefani joined him in a green two-piece gown with a ruched tulle skirt billowing to evoke a Christmas tree, with red poinsettia-like appliqués.

At the opening of the show, Rubin had taken part in a prerecorded segment with the season’s top 20 performers singing composer Johnny Marks’ "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," popularized by Brenda Lee.

Later, near the end, Rubin told Stefani, "Not only are you a phenomenal coach, you’re a really phenomenal human. And if I’ve gained one thing from you, it’s that you’ve shown me that it’s OK to be myself. It’s a dream come true to just work with you, and I’m so grateful and honored to have gotten to this point."

At 15, Rubin has tied with female singer Brynn Cartelli from season 14 as the youngest winners of "The Voice."