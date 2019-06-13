Model and singer Cassie, ex-girlfriend of rap legend P. Diddy, is expecting a child with her new beau, personal trainer Alex Fine.

"Can’t wait to meet our baby girl Love You Always & Forever," Cassie, 32, wrote on Instagram, captioning two photos of herself and Fine, who is in his mid-20s and whose clients include cast-members of The CW's "Riverdale."

Fine posted two heartfelt missives, titled "Letter to my Daughter" and "Letter to Cassie," pledging love and devotion. Commented Cassie on the latter, "I love you so much! Can’t wait for this journey with you."

The mother-to-be — born Casandra Ventura — broke up with Diddy in 2018 after a yearslong on-and-off relationship, her representative said in October.