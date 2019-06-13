TODAY'S PAPER
Cassie, P. Diddy's ex-girlfriend, is expecting her first child

Cassie attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy

Cassie attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 27, 2018, in Manhattan.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Model and singer Cassie, ex-girlfriend of rap legend P. Diddy, is expecting a child with her new beau, personal trainer Alex Fine.

"Can’t wait to meet our baby girl Love You Always & Forever," Cassie, 32, wrote on Instagram, captioning two photos of herself and Fine, who is in his mid-20s and whose clients include cast-members of The CW's "Riverdale."

Fine posted two heartfelt missives, titled "Letter to my Daughter" and "Letter to Cassie," pledging love and devotion. Commented Cassie on the latter, "I love you so much! Can’t wait for this journey with you."

The mother-to-be — born Casandra Ventura — broke up with Diddy in 2018 after a yearslong on-and-off relationship, her representative said in October. 

