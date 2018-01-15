TODAY'S PAPER
Cat Deeley pregnant: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ host expecting her second child

Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty also have a 2-year-old son.

Television personality Cat Deeley attends A+E Networks' 2018

Television personality Cat Deeley attends A+E Networks' 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pasadena, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for A+E Networks / Li / Jesse Grant

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
“So You Think You Can Dance” and “This Time Next Year” host Cat Deeley and her husband, Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, are expecting their second child.

“Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother!” tweeted English TV personality Deeley, 41, referring to the couple’s 2-year-old son. “Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Among her well-wishers was “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who tweeted, “Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!!” Deeley and Kielty were married Sept. 29, 2012, in an unpublicized ceremony in Rome.

