“So You Think You Can Dance” and “This Time Next Year” host Cat Deeley and her husband, Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, are expecting their second child.

“Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother!” tweeted English TV personality Deeley, 41, referring to the couple’s 2-year-old son. “Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Among her well-wishers was “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who tweeted, “Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!!” Deeley and Kielty were married Sept. 29, 2012, in an unpublicized ceremony in Rome.

