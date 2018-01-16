TODAY'S PAPER
Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas supports 'Me Too' movement amid allegations

"Michael is 110 percent behind this movement," says Zeta-Jones, who noted that Douglas is both the husband and son of actresses.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jonesattend a party at

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jonesattend a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 9, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

PASADENA, Calif. — Catherine Zeta-Jones says that husband Michael Douglas, who has denied allegations of sexual harassment, is a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement.

“Michael is 110 percent behind this movement,” says Zeta-Jones, who noted that the 73-year-old Douglas is both the husband and son of actresses. “He’s been in this business working creatively with women for over 50 years.”

Zeta-Jones spoke Sunday in Pasadena while promoting the TV movie “Cocaine Godmother.”

Earlier this month, Douglas issued what he called a pre-emptive denial of allegations, yet to be published, that he harassed an employee in the 1980s and damaged her career.

He acknowledged using “colorful language” but otherwise said the harassment story was a lie and that he was proud of his reputation.

Zeta-Jones did not directly address the allegations Sunday. But she said she was “very, very happy” with his statement and felt that he expressed himself “in a very, very concise, clear and personal manner.”

Douglas’ parents are the actors Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas.

