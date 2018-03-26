TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities in New York City: Pictures

By Newsday.com staff
Sir Paul McCartney marches against gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally, RuPaul and Ari Gold attend the "Angels in America" Broadway opening and Bella Thorne and Mod Sun attend the after party for the screening of "Midnight Sun."

From uptown to downtown, see where these celebrities have been spotted out and about in New York City.

RuPaul and Ari Gold

RuPaul and Ari Gold attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

RuPaul and Ari Gold attend the "Angels in America" Broadway opening night part 1 arrivals at the Neil Simon Theatre on March 25, 2018, in Manhattan.

Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, marching in Manhattan against gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018.

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun attend the after
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun attend the after party for the screening of "Midnight Sun" at The Skylark on March 22, 2018, in Manhattan.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Final Portrait" New York screening at the Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018, in Manhattan.

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Frankie Grande attends the "Isle Of Dogs" New York screening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhatan on March 20, 2018.

Simon Baker and Naomi Watts

Actors Simon Baker and Naomi Watts at the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

Actors Simon Baker and Naomi Watts at the opening night of the Australian International Screen Forum at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on March 20, 2018.

Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton

Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton attend the "Isle Of Dogs" New York screening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on March 20, 2018.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore visits the 92nd Street Y in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai

Drew Barrymore visits the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan to discuss "Santa Clarita Diet" on March 19, 2018.

Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes

Producers Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams and Mimi
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix / Jamie McCarthy

Producers Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes attend a special screening of the Netflix film "Roxanne Roxanne" at the SVA Theater in Manhattan on March 19, 2018.

Eva Chen and Eva Mendes

Eva Chen and Eva Mendes attend the Eva
Photo Credit: Getty Images for New York & Company / Cindy Ord

Eva Chen and Eva Mendes attend the Eva Mendes x New York & Company Everyday Chic collection launch on March 19, 2018, at the Facebook New York offices in Manhattan.

Keri Russell

Actress Keri Russell attends the premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Actress Keri Russell attends the premiere of "The Americans" season 6 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 16, 2018, in Manhattan.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford visits
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Kathie Lee Gifford visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.

Jenny McCarthy

SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Astrid Stawiarz

SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Times Square on her exclusive SiriusXM Show "The Jenny McCarthy Show" on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.

Alicia Vikander

Actress Alicia Vikander speaks at the Build Studio
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Actress Alicia Vikander speaks at the Build Studio on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.

Victoria Justice and Ciara

Victoria Justice and Ciara attend the Pandora Jewelry
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Pandora Jewelry / Jamie McCarthy

Victoria Justice and Ciara attend the Pandora Jewelry Shine Collection launch, hosted by Ciara, on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Literacy
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Literacy Partners gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.

Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson and AJ Calloway

From left, Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson and AJ
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

From left, Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson and AJ Calloway during their visit with "Extra" at their New York studios at the Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel on March 12, 2018, in Manhattan.

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NBC / Jamie McCarthy

Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Manhattan.

Mariana Squerciati

Actress Mariana Squerciati attends the NBC Mid-Season Press
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Actress Mariana Squerciati attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan on March 8, 2018.

Kate Mara

Actress Kate Mara attends Grand Marnier's new campaign
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Grand Marnier / Slaven Vlasic

Actress Kate Mara attends Grand Marnier's new campaign launch on March 6, 2018, in New York City.

Krysten Ritter

Actress Krysten Ritter attends The Paley Center For
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

Actress Krysten Ritter attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With Jessica Jones at The Paley Center for Media on March 8, 2018, in New York City.

Ashley Graham, Bridget Moynahan and Noa Tishby

Model Ashley Graham, model Bridget Moynahan and actress
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic

Model Ashley Graham, model Bridget Moynahan and actress Noa Tishby attend the International Women's Day United Nations Awards Luncheon on March 8, 2018, in New York City.

Kate Bosworth

Actress Kate Bosworth attends Grand Marnier's new campaign
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Grand Marnier / Slaven Vlasic

Actress Kate Bosworth attends Grand Marnier's new campaign launch on March 6, 2018, in New York City.

Rebecca De Mornay

Actress Rebecca De Mornay attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman

Actress Rebecca De Mornay attends the "Jessica Jones" season 2 premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 7, 2018, in New York City.

Rachael Taylor

Actress Rachael Taylor attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Eisman

Actress Rachael Taylor attends the "Jessica Jones" season 2 premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 7, 2018, in New York City.

Julia Stiles

Actress Julia Stiles attends Ovation TV Hosts 2018-2019
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Ovation TV / Sean Zanni

Actress Julia Stiles attends Ovation TV Hosts 2018-2019 Programming Preview at Soho Grand Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.

Dascha Polanco and Dasany

Actress Dascha Polanco and her daughter, Dasany, mentor
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Dove / Astrid Stawiarz

Actress Dascha Polanco and her daughter, Dasany, mentor local girls from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America at a Dove Self-Esteem Workshop in New York City on March 6, 2018.

Megan Boone

Actress Megan Boone attends the NBC Mid-Season Press
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Actress Megan Boone attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.

Auli'i Cravalho

Actress Auli'i Cravalho attends the NBC Mid-Season Press
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Actress Auli'i Cravalho attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.

Rihanna and family

Rihanna and her family attend her third annual
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Rihanna and her family attend her third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Rihanna's third annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Cardi B attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Trevor Noah attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Lil Kim

Lil Kim attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Lil Kim attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Victor Cruz

NFL player Victor Cruz attends Rihanna's third annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

NFL player Victor Cruz attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.k City on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

La La Anthony

TV personality La La Anthony attends Rihanna's third
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

TV personality La La Anthony attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Rihanna

Rihanna attends her third annual Diamond Ball benefiting
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Rihanna attends her third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Future

Rapper Future attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball
Photo Credit: Invision /AP / Evan Agostini

Rapper Future attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

EJ Johnson

Magic Johnson's son EJ Johnson attends Rihanna's third
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Magic Johnson's son EJ Johnson attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Model Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Gayle King

Gayle King attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Gayle King attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker participates in the
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Keds / Astrid Stawiarz

Brooklyn Decker participates in the "Champion Equality. Make It Your Business" panel event at NeueHouse in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

John Legend

John Legend speaks at the announcement of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Axe / Dia Dipasupil

John Legend speaks at the announcement of the "AXE Senior Orientation" college scholarship program in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Rod Laver, Tomas Berdych, John McEnroe and Denis Shapovalov

From left, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Rod Laver,
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Laver Cup / Ilya S. Savenok

From left, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Rod Laver, Tomas Berdych, John McEnroe and Denis Shapovalov take a selfie at the JPMorgan Chase center in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

Brie and Nikki Bella

Brie and Nikki Bella, of
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Extra / Theo Wargo

Brie and Nikki Bella, of "The Bella Twins," visit the syndicated television program "Extra" at H&M Times Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Extra / Theo Wargo

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits the syndicated television program "Extra" at H&M Times Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson supports the nonprofit children's nutrition advocacy,
Photo Credit: Getty Images for No Kid Hungry / Astrid Stawiarz

Kenan Thompson supports the nonprofit children's nutrition advocacy, "No Kid Hungry," in Herald Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Diplo

Diplo visits the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Diplo visits the "Z100" WHTZ-FM studio in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends a screening of the Neflix
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Pedro Pascal attends a screening of the Neflix series "Narcos" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro attends a screening of the Neflix
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Arturo Castro attends a screening of the Neflix series "Narcos" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Carlos Santana attends the New York premiere of the documentary film "Dolores" at The Metrograph in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Kathleen Turner attends the New York premiere of the documentary film "Dolores" at The Metrograph in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey performs at Madison Square Garden in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Mariah Carey performs at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Aug. 19, 2017.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie performs at Madison Square Garden in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Lionel Richie performs at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Aug. 19, 2017.

A$AP Ferg

A$AP Ferg attends the launch of the UNIFORM
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

A$AP Ferg attends the launch of the UNIFORM clothing brand pop-up shop in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato performs during the ABC Network's program
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Demi Lovato performs during the ABC Network's program "Good Morning America" in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.

Bea Miller

Bea Miller visits the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Bea Miller visits the "Z100" WHTZ-FM studio in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe attends the premiere of the Netflix
Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP / Andy Kropa

Willem Dafoe attends the premiere of the Netflix film "Death Note" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.

Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham attends the premiere of the Netflix
Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP / Andy Kropa

Shea Whigham attends the premiere of the Netflix film "Death Note" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.

Faith Evans

Faith Evans attends the screening of the A&E
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

Faith Evans attends the screening of the A&E Network's program "Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G" at DGA Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.

Lil' Cease

Lil' Cease attends the screening of the A&E
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

Lil' Cease attends the screening of the A&E Network's "Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G" at DGA Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Charlie Puth performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 2017.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Shawn Mendes performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 2017.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes attends a premiere showing of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Katie Holmes attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.

Peter Serafinowicz

Peter Serafinowicz attends a premiere showing of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Peter Serafinowicz attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.

Jackie Earle Haley

Jackie Earle Haley attends a premiere showing of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Jackie Earle Haley attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.

Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood attends a press event for the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Brandy Norwood attends a press event for the Broadway production of "Chicago" at Sardi's in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.

Jonathan Cheban

Jonathan Cheban attends the opening of The Spotted
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Cheetos / Mike Coppola

Jonathan Cheban attends the opening of The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens

From left, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei
Photo Credit: Getty Images for for DKC/O&M / Noam Galai

From left, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens join the audience of Moore's Broadway production "The Terms of My Surrender" at a protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde joins the audience of Michael Moore's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for for DKC/O&M / Noam Galai

Olivia Wilde joins the audience of Michael Moore's Broadway production "The Terms of My Surrender" at a protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Alfre Woodard attends the New York premiere of the film "Crown Heights" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Tasha Smith

Tasha Smith attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Tasha Smith attends the New York premiere of the TV One television network film "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story " at AMC Empire 25 theater in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Lil Mama

Lil Mama attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Lil Mama attends the New York premiere of the TV One television network film "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story " at AMC Empire 25 theater in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Alan Cumming attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle Macdonald attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Danielle Macdonald attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Bridget Everett attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.

Lifehouse

The band Lifehouse performs on the Fox News
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

The band Lifehouse performs on the Fox News Channel morning program "Fox & Friends" at FOX Studios in Manhattan on Aug. 11, 2017.

Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale performs with his band Bush at
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Gavin Rossdale performs with his band Bush at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2017.

Action Bronson

Action Bronson performs during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Action Bronson performs during "The End of an Era" show at Webster Hall in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley at the after-party for the opening
Photo Credit: Getty Images for DKC/O&M / Michael Loccisano

Christie Brinkley at the after-party for the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Phil Donahue

Phil Donahue attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Phil Donahue attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Harry Belafonte attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Gloria Steinem attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Dan Rather

Dan Rather attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Dan Rather attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Al Sharpton attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Harvey Fierstein attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Tommy Tune

Tommy Tune attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Tommy Tune attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Christine Lahti attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell attends the opening night performance of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Rosie O'Donnell attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Andy Cohen

Talk show host Andy Cohen with a puppy
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Residence Inn / Jamie McCarthy

Talk show host Andy Cohen with a puppy at a North Shore Animal League America adoption event at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends an event for his new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Robert Pattinson attends an event for his new film, "Good Time," at Cadillac House in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jennifer Jason Leigh at Build Studio in Manhattan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Jennifer Jason Leigh at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.

Bobby Flay

Chef Bobby Flay attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Chef Bobby Flay attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Kristen Bell attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Taye Diggs attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson at the premiere of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Brie Larson at the premiere of her new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas at the premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Josh Lucas at the premiere of "The Glass Castle" at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield at the premiere of his new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Max Greenfield at the premiere of his new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts at the premiere of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Naomi Watts at the premiere of her new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook at the premiere of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Sarah Snook at the premiere of her new movie, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.

Paul Shaffer

Paul Shaffer performs during WCBS Newsradio 880's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Paul Shaffer performs during WCBS Newsradio 880's "Celebrating 50 Years of News: A Night of New York Stories" at PlayStation Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett at WCBS Newsradio 880's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Tony Bennett at WCBS Newsradio 880's "Celebrating 50 Years of News: A Night of New York Stories" at PlayStation Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere of her new movie, "Ingrid Goes West," at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2017.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the premiere of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Demi Moore attends the premiere of her new film, "Good Time," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of his new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of his new film, "Good Time," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Aubrey Plaza attends the New York premiere of her new movie, "Ingrid Goes West," at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2017.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice speaks at the Accessories Council's 21st
Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACE Awards / Dimitrios Kambouris

Victoria Justice speaks at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Cynthia Nixon attends the New York premiere of her new film, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Kate Beckinsale attends the New York premiere of her new film, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Jeff Bridges attends the New York premiere of his new movie, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler speaks during a screening of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images for New York Magazi / Bryan Bedder

Amy Poehler speaks during a screening of the Hulu on demand show "Difficult People" in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge takes a picture with a fan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Brett Eldredge takes a picture with a fan as he performs on NBC's "Today" show in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACE Awards / Dimitrios Kambouris

Betsey Johnson at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACE Awards / Jamie McCarthy

Eva Longoria at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACE Awards / Jamie McCarthy

Grandmaster Flash at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual
Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACE Awards / Jamie McCarthy

Brooke Shields at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston attends an event at Barnes &
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Bryan Cranston attends an event at Barnes & Noble Union Square in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez watches a baseball game at Citi
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Jennifer Lopez watches a baseball game at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, on Aug. 5, 2017.

Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins performs on the Fox News Channel
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

Trace Adkins performs on the Fox News Channel morning program "Fox & Friends" at Fox Studios in Manhattan on Aug.4, 2017.

Chris Carrabba

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional performs at SummerStage
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional performs at SummerStage at Central Park in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

Tara Reid

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

"Sharknado" star Tara Reid appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek appears at Build Studio
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

James Van Der Beek appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin appears at Build Studio in Manhattan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Lori Loughlin appears at Build Studio in Manhattan to discuss the Netflix program "Fuller House" on Aug. 3, 2017.

Ian Ziering

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

"Sharknado" and former "90210" star Ian Ziering appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

Ryan Serhant

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

"Million Dollar Listing New York" star Ryan Serhant appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends a screening of her new
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Halle Berry attends a screening of her new film, "Kidnap," at Time Inc. Studios in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.

Kelly Bensimon

Kelly Bensimon attends the Season Two premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images for WE tv / Dia Dipasupil

Kelly Bensimon attends the Season Two premiere of WE tv's "Million Dollar Matchmaker" at the Whitby Hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Jeremy Renner attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Josh Lucas attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Elizabeth Olsen attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Teo Briones

Teo Briones attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Teo Briones attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Donna Karan

Donna Karan attends a screening of the film
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Donna Karan attends a screening of the film "Wind River" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends a screening of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends a screening of the film "Wind River" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Al Gore

Al Gore at a book signing at Barnes
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Al Gore at a book signing at Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon attends a screening of the film
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Molly Shannon attends a screening of the film "Fun Mom Dinner" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton attend a screening
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton attend a screening of the film "Fun Mom Dinner" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Crystal Pepsi / Bryan Bedder

Busta Rhymes attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour at Billy's Sports Bar in the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Angie Martinez

Angie Martinez attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Crystal Pepsi / Bryan Bedder

Angie Martinez attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour at Billy's Sports Bar in the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Shirley Manson

Shirley Manson of Garbage performs at The Beacon
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Shirley Manson of Garbage performs at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Debbie Harry

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs at The Beacon
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

J. Cole

J. Cole performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

J. Cole performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Chris Gethard

Chris Gethard attends an event for truTV channel's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for truTV / Jason Kempin

Chris Gethard attends an event for truTV channel's "Chris Gethard Show" in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Matthew McConaughey attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Idris Elba attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Dionne Warwick attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends a screening of USA Network's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Jessica Biel attends a screening of USA Network's "The Sinner" series premiere at Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman attends a screening of USA Network's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

Bill Pullman attends a screening of USA Network's "The Sinner" series premiere at Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox

From left, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

From left, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox attend the New York premiere after-party for Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at The Biergarten at The Standard Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Carrie-Anne Moss attends the New York premiere of Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson attends the New York premiere of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Rosario Dawson attends the New York premiere of Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.

