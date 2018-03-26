Celebrities in New York City: Pictures
Sir Paul McCartney marches against gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally, RuPaul and Ari Gold attend the "Angels in America" Broadway opening and Bella Thorne and Mod Sun attend the after party for the screening of "Midnight Sun."
From uptown to downtown, see where these celebrities have been spotted out and about in New York City.
RuPaul and Ari Gold
RuPaul and Ari Gold attend the "Angels in America" Broadway opening night part 1 arrivals at the Neil Simon Theatre on March 25, 2018, in Manhattan.
Sir Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, marching in Manhattan against gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018.
Bella Thorne and Mod Sun
Bella Thorne and Mod Sun attend the after party for the screening of "Midnight Sun" at The Skylark on March 22, 2018, in Manhattan.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Final Portrait" New York screening at the Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018, in Manhattan.
Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande attends the "Isle Of Dogs" New York screening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhatan on March 20, 2018.
Simon Baker and Naomi Watts
Actors Simon Baker and Naomi Watts at the opening night of the Australian International Screen Forum at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on March 20, 2018.
Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton
Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton attend the "Isle Of Dogs" New York screening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on March 20, 2018.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore visits the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan to discuss "Santa Clarita Diet" on March 19, 2018.
Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes
Producers Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes attend a special screening of the Netflix film "Roxanne Roxanne" at the SVA Theater in Manhattan on March 19, 2018.
Eva Chen and Eva Mendes
Eva Chen and Eva Mendes attend the Eva Mendes x New York & Company Everyday Chic collection launch on March 19, 2018, at the Facebook New York offices in Manhattan.
Keri Russell
Actress Keri Russell attends the premiere of "The Americans" season 6 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 16, 2018, in Manhattan.
Kathie Lee Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.
Jenny McCarthy
SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Times Square on her exclusive SiriusXM Show "The Jenny McCarthy Show" on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.
Alicia Vikander
Actress Alicia Vikander speaks at the Build Studio on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.
Victoria Justice and Ciara
Victoria Justice and Ciara attend the Pandora Jewelry Shine Collection launch, hosted by Ciara, on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Literacy Partners gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 14, 2018, in Manhattan.
Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson and AJ Calloway
From left, Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson and AJ Calloway during their visit with "Extra" at their New York studios at the Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel on March 12, 2018, in Manhattan.
Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon
Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Manhattan.
Mariana Squerciati
Actress Mariana Squerciati attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan on March 8, 2018.
Kate Mara
Actress Kate Mara attends Grand Marnier's new campaign launch on March 6, 2018, in New York City.
Krysten Ritter
Actress Krysten Ritter attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With Jessica Jones at The Paley Center for Media on March 8, 2018, in New York City.
Ashley Graham, Bridget Moynahan and Noa Tishby
Model Ashley Graham, model Bridget Moynahan and actress Noa Tishby attend the International Women's Day United Nations Awards Luncheon on March 8, 2018, in New York City.
Kate Bosworth
Actress Kate Bosworth attends Grand Marnier's new campaign launch on March 6, 2018, in New York City.
Rebecca De Mornay
Actress Rebecca De Mornay attends the "Jessica Jones" season 2 premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 7, 2018, in New York City.
Rachael Taylor
Actress Rachael Taylor attends the "Jessica Jones" season 2 premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on March 7, 2018, in New York City.
Julia Stiles
Actress Julia Stiles attends Ovation TV Hosts 2018-2019 Programming Preview at Soho Grand Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.
Dascha Polanco and Dasany
Actress Dascha Polanco and her daughter, Dasany, mentor local girls from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America at a Dove Self-Esteem Workshop in New York City on March 6, 2018.
Megan Boone
Actress Megan Boone attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.
Auli'i Cravalho
Actress Auli'i Cravalho attends the NBC Mid-Season Press Day at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 8, 2018, in New York City.
Rihanna and family
Rihanna and her family attend her third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Cardi B
Cardi B attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Lil Kim
Lil Kim attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Victor Cruz
NFL player Victor Cruz attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.k City on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
La La Anthony
TV personality La La Anthony attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Rihanna
Rihanna attends her third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Future
Rapper Future attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
EJ Johnson
Magic Johnson's son EJ Johnson attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski
Model Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Gayle King
Gayle King attends Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Brooklyn Decker
Brooklyn Decker participates in the "Champion Equality. Make It Your Business" panel event at NeueHouse in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.
John Legend
John Legend speaks at the announcement of the "AXE Senior Orientation" college scholarship program in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.
Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Rod Laver, Tomas Berdych, John McEnroe and Denis Shapovalov
From left, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Rod Laver, Tomas Berdych, John McEnroe and Denis Shapovalov take a selfie at the JPMorgan Chase center in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.
Brie and Nikki Bella
Brie and Nikki Bella, of "The Bella Twins," visit the syndicated television program "Extra" at H&M Times Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits the syndicated television program "Extra" at H&M Times Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson supports the nonprofit children's nutrition advocacy, "No Kid Hungry," in Herald Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Diplo
Diplo visits the "Z100" WHTZ-FM studio in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal attends a screening of the Neflix series "Narcos" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Arturo Castro
Arturo Castro attends a screening of the Neflix series "Narcos" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana attends the New York premiere of the documentary film "Dolores" at The Metrograph in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner attends the New York premiere of the documentary film "Dolores" at The Metrograph in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Aug. 19, 2017.
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie performs at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Aug. 19, 2017.
A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg attends the launch of the UNIFORM clothing brand pop-up shop in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs during the ABC Network's program "Good Morning America" in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.
Bea Miller
Bea Miller visits the "Z100" WHTZ-FM studio in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2017.
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe attends the premiere of the Netflix film "Death Note" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham attends the premiere of the Netflix film "Death Note" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.
Faith Evans
Faith Evans attends the screening of the A&E Network's program "Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G" at DGA Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.
Lil' Cease
Lil' Cease attends the screening of the A&E Network's "Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G" at DGA Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2017.
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 2017.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 2017.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.
Peter Serafinowicz
Peter Serafinowicz attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley attends a premiere showing of the Amazon Prime Video original series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.
Brandy Norwood
Brandy Norwood attends a press event for the Broadway production of "Chicago" at Sardi's in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 2017.
Jonathan Cheban
Jonathan Cheban attends the opening of The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens
From left, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens join the audience of Moore's Broadway production "The Terms of My Surrender" at a protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde joins the audience of Michael Moore's Broadway production "The Terms of My Surrender" at a protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard attends the New York premiere of the film "Crown Heights" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Tasha Smith
Tasha Smith attends the New York premiere of the TV One television network film "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story " at AMC Empire 25 theater in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Lil Mama
Lil Mama attends the New York premiere of the TV One television network film "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story " at AMC Empire 25 theater in Manhattan on Aug. 15, 2017.
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.
Danielle Macdonald
Danielle Macdonald attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.
Bridget Everett
Bridget Everett attends the New York premiere of the film "Patti Cake$" at Metrograph in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017.
Lifehouse
The band Lifehouse performs on the Fox News Channel morning program "Fox & Friends" at FOX Studios in Manhattan on Aug. 11, 2017.
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale performs with his band Bush at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2017.
Action Bronson
Action Bronson performs during "The End of an Era" show at Webster Hall in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley at the after-party for the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Phil Donahue
Phil Donahue attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Gloria Steinem
Gloria Steinem attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Rather
Dan Rather attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Tommy Tune
Tommy Tune attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Christine Lahti
Christine Lahti attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell attends the opening night performance of the Michael Moore one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," at Belasco Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Andy Cohen
Talk show host Andy Cohen with a puppy at a North Shore Animal League America adoption event at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson attends an event for his new film, "Good Time," at Cadillac House in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2017.
Bobby Flay
Chef Bobby Flay attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs attends the 2017 #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch at Little River in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson at the premiere of her new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas at the premiere of "The Glass Castle" at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield at the premiere of his new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts at the premiere of her new film, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook at the premiere of her new movie, "The Glass Castle," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017.
Paul Shaffer
Paul Shaffer performs during WCBS Newsradio 880's "Celebrating 50 Years of News: A Night of New York Stories" at PlayStation Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett at WCBS Newsradio 880's "Celebrating 50 Years of News: A Night of New York Stories" at PlayStation Theater in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere of her new movie, "Ingrid Goes West," at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2017.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends the premiere of her new film, "Good Time," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of his new film, "Good Time," at SVA Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 8, 2017.
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza attends the New York premiere of her new movie, "Ingrid Goes West," at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2017.
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice speaks at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon attends the New York premiere of her new film, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale attends the New York premiere of her new film, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges attends the New York premiere of his new movie, "The Only Living Boy In New York," at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler speaks during a screening of the Hulu on demand show "Difficult People" in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge takes a picture with a fan as he performs on NBC's "Today" show in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Flash at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston attends an event at Barnes & Noble Union Square in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2017.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez watches a baseball game at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, on Aug. 5, 2017.
Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins performs on the Fox News Channel morning program "Fox & Friends" at Fox Studios in Manhattan on Aug.4, 2017.
Chris Carrabba
Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional performs at SummerStage at Central Park in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
Tara Reid
"Sharknado" star Tara Reid appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin appears at Build Studio in Manhattan to discuss the Netflix program "Fuller House" on Aug. 3, 2017.
Ian Ziering
"Sharknado" and former "90210" star Ian Ziering appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
Ryan Serhant
"Million Dollar Listing New York" star Ryan Serhant appears at Build Studio in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends a screening of her new film, "Kidnap," at Time Inc. Studios in Manhattan on Aug. 3, 2017.
Kelly Bensimon
Kelly Bensimon attends the Season Two premiere of WE tv's "Million Dollar Matchmaker" at the Whitby Hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Teo Briones
Teo Briones attends the "Wind River" screening after-party at The Skylark in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Donna Karan
Donna Karan attends a screening of the film "Wind River" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends a screening of the film "Wind River" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Al Gore
Al Gore at a book signing at Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon attends a screening of the film "Fun Mom Dinner" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton attend a screening of the film "Fun Mom Dinner" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour at Billy's Sports Bar in the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Angie Martinez
Angie Martinez attends the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour at Billy's Sports Bar in the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shirley Manson
Shirley Manson of Garbage performs at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Debbie Harry
Debbie Harry of Blondie performs at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
J. Cole
J. Cole performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Chris Gethard
Chris Gethard attends an event for truTV channel's "Chris Gethard Show" in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Idris Elba
Idris Elba attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel attends a screening of USA Network's "The Sinner" series premiere at Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman attends a screening of USA Network's "The Sinner" series premiere at Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox
From left, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox attend the New York premiere after-party for Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at The Biergarten at The Standard Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Carrie-Anne Moss
Carrie-Anne Moss attends the New York premiere of Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson attends the New York premiere of Netflix's "Marvel's The Defenders" at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Manhattan on Monday, July 31, 2017.
