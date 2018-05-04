TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities' Kentucky Derby hats through the years

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, takes place on Saturday, May 5 this year. From Janet Jackson to Kim Kardashian, Susan Lucci and more, see some of the most unusual hats celebs have worn through the years.

Jill Goodacre

Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dannielynn Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 143rd
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Michael Loccisano

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Courtney Sixx

Courtney Sixx attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Michael Loccisano

Courtney Sixx attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Susan Geston

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 143rd
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Mira Sorvino attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Katie Couric

Katie Couric attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Michael Loccisano

Katie Couric attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Robin Meade

Robin Meade attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Robin Meade attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Laura Bell Bundy attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Giada De Laurentiis attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mary Wilson

Richie Sambora and Mary Wilson attend the 143rd
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Churchill Downs / Gustavo Caballero

Richie Sambora and Mary Wilson attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Star Jones

TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky
Photo Credit: Getty Images

TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

The Supremes' Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

Brittany Howard

Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2016.

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 2016.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

Hillary Scott

Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay

Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Andi Dorfman

Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Jane Seymour

Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Miranda Lambert

Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson

Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Star Jones

Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Kate Flannery

Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman

Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Ice-T and Nicole 'Coco' Austin

Ice-T and Nicole
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ice-T and Nicole "Coco" Austin pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Vicki Gunvalson

TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas

Singer/TV personality Rozonda
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer/TV personality Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kate Gosselin

TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Jordin Sparks

Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Aubrey O'Day

Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kate Walsh

Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend VIP suite at the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.

Molly Sims

Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag of MTV's
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Montag of MTV's "The Hills" attends the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

Victoria Gotti

Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Tori Spelling

Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Josh Groban and January Jones

Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Boyz II Men

Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Carson Daly

Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

LaToya Jackson

LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Kim Cattrall

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Nicole Richie

Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Anna Nicole Smith

Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

George Strait and Kid Rock

George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th
Photo Credit: Getty Images

George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Susan Lucci

Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local media as she arrives at the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Janet Jackson

Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends attend the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Jessica Simpson

Singer Jessica Simpson sings
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Jessica Simpson sings "My Old Kentucky Home" before the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2002.

Meat Loaf and Deborah Gillespie

Singer Meat Loaf and his fiancee, Deborah Gillespie,
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singer Meat Loaf and his fiancee, Deborah Gillespie, pose before the 128th running of the run for the roses Kentucky Derby At Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2002.

