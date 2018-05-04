The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, takes place on Saturday, May 5 this year. From Janet Jackson to Kim Kardashian, Susan Lucci and more, see some of the most unusual hats celebs have worn through the years.

Jill Goodacre Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dannielynn Birkhead Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Courtney Sixx Courtney Sixx attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Susan Geston Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mira Sorvino Mira Sorvino attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Katie Couric Katie Couric attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Robin Meade Robin Meade attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Laura Bell Bundy Laura Bell Bundy attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Giada De Laurentiis Giada De Laurentiis attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mary Wilson Richie Sambora and Mary Wilson attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Star Jones TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

The Supremes' Mary Wilson Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

Brittany Howard Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2016.

Gayle King Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 2016.

Kate Upton Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

Hillary Scott Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

Vanessa Lachey Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Andi Dorfman Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Coco Rocha Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Jane Seymour Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Miranda Lambert Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Star Jones Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Ginnifer Goodwin Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Kate Flannery Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Ice-T and Nicole 'Coco' Austin Ice-T and Nicole "Coco" Austin pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

Vicki Gunvalson TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Singer/TV personality Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kate Gosselin TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Vanessa Lachey Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Jordin Sparks Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Aubrey O'Day Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kate Walsh Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend VIP suite at the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.

Molly Sims Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

Heidi Montag Heidi Montag of MTV's "The Hills" attends the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

Victoria Gotti Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Tori Spelling Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Josh Groban and January Jones Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jermaine Dupri Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Boyz II Men Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Carson Daly Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

LaToya Jackson LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Kim Cattrall Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Nicole Richie Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

Anna Nicole Smith Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

George Strait and Kid Rock George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Susan Lucci Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local media as she arrives at the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Janet Jackson Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends attend the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

Jessica Simpson Singer Jessica Simpson sings "My Old Kentucky Home" before the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2002.