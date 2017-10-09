Remembering Tom Petty, Hugh Hefner, Mary Tyler Moore and more musicians, actors, icons and other notable people we've had to say goodbye to this year.

(Credit: AP / Tom Gilbert) (Credit: AP / Tom Gilbert) Ralphie May says the comedian died Friday, Sept. 6. In a statement, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. He was 45.

Charles Low (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Charles Low, a real estate developer whose friendship with Robert De Niro led him to an acting career that included a notable appearance in "Goodfellas" died on Sept. 18 at a nursing home in New Jersey. He was 89. Low went on to act in several films, including "Scent of a Woman," ''The King of Comedy" and "Once Upon a Time in America," and also appeared on the HBO series "The Sopranos."

Tom Petty (Credit: MORRIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) (Credit: MORRIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, who with his band The Heartbreakers helped spearhead back-to-basics heartland rock in the late 1970s, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in a Los Angeles hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest, according to his spokeswoman Carla Sacks. He was 66.

Hugh Hefner (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Hugh Hefner turned silk pajamas into a work uniform, women into centerfolds and sexual desire into a worldwide multimedia empire that spanned several generations of American life. The Playboy magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He was 91.

Harry Dean Stanton (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Harry Dean Stanton, the shambling, craggy-face character actor with the deadpan voice who became a cult favorite through his memorable turns in "Paris, Texas," ''Repo Man" and many other films and TV shows, died Friday, Sept. 15, of natural causes, his agent, John S. Kelly, told The Associated Press. He was 91.

Michelle Rounds (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Michelle Rounds, left, the ex-wife of Commack native Rosie O'Donnell, died on Monday, Sept. 11, in an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.com. Rounds, who was 46, died in her home, the website said.

Don Williams (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads like "I Believe in You," died on Friday, Sept. 8. A statement from his publicist Kirt Webster said he died after a short illness. He was 78.

Troy Gentry (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, died in a New Jersey helicopter crash on Friday, Sept. 8. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford. Gentry was 50.

Richard Anderson (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Richard Anderson, the actor best known for costarring simultaneously in the popular 1970s television shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman," died of natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 31, the family spokesman Jonathan Taylor told The Associated Press.

Glen Campbell (Credit: AP / REX) (Credit: AP / REX) Glen Campbell, the groundbreaking country singer and guitarist known for hits like "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman" and "Rhinestone Cowboy," died Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Nashville after a long, public battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to his family. He was 81.

Jerry Lewis (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Jerry Lewis, the comedic actor-filmmaker who for more than 70 years delighted audiences and grated critics with his nasal voice and pliable face, died Sunday, Aug. 20. His publicist, Candi Cazau, told The Associated Press that Lewis, the star of such movies as "The Bellboy," "The Family Jewels" and his widely acknowledged masterpiece, "The Nutty Professor," died of natural causes in Las Vegas with his family by his side. He was 91.

Sam Shepard (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) Sam Shepard, who was a Pulitzer-winning playwright, actor, author, screenwriter and director, died Thursday, July 27, 2017, died of complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 73.

Jeanne Moreau (Credit: /) (Credit: /) French actress Jeanne Moreau, whose award-winning, seven-decade film career included work with some of the world's most acclaimed directors, died July 31, 2017. She was 89.

Barbara Sinatra (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent children's advocate and philanthropist who raised millions of dollars to help abused children, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90.

John Heard (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck) (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck) Actor John Heard, whose many roles included the father in the "Home Alone" series and a corrupt detective in "The Sopranos," died Friday, July 21, 2017, in a hotel in Palo Alto, California, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office said. Heard was 71.

Chester Bennington (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Rich Fury) Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died Thursday, July 20, 2017, according to TMZ. He was 41. TMZ reports that the singer hanged himself in a Los Angeles home. Authorities were reportedly called to the home early that morning. Bennington had been the popular band's vocalist since 1999. The band rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like "Numb" and "In the End." Linkin Park was set to perform at Citi Field on July 28.

George Romero (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, died Sunday, July 16, following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. He was 77.

Martin Landau (Credit: Getty Images North America / Vince Bucci) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Vince Bucci) Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," died Saturday, July 15, of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, his publicist Dick Guttman said.. He was 89.

Nelsan Ellis (Credit: AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: AP / Matt Sayles) Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on "True Blood," died from heart failure due to alcohol-withdrawal complications on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The actor was 39.

Stephen Furst (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Actor Stephen Furst, best known for his role as Flounder in the 1978 comedy "Animal House," died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at age 63, due to complications from diabetes.

Adam West (Credit: Getty Images ) (Credit: Getty Images ) Adam West, the actor best known as the star of the 1960s "Batman" TV series, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at age 88, according to multiple media reports sourcing his representative Saturday.

Michael Bond (Credit: The Associated Press / Sang Tan) (Credit: The Associated Press / Sang Tan) British author Michael Bond, creator of the iconic teddy Paddington bear, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at age 91.

Glenne Headly (Credit: Invision, AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Invision, AP / Chris Pizzello) Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films ( "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Mr. Holland's Opus") and on TV ("ER," "Monk"), died Thursday night, June 8, 2017, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available.

Roger Smith (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Roger Smith, who starred as a detective on TV's "77 Sunset Strip" and was married to actress Ann-Margret for 50 years, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84, his wife's agent says.

Gregg Allman (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Gregg Allman's publicist, Ken Weinstein, confirmed Saturday. May 27, 2017 that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

Dina Merrill (Credit: AP / Harold P. Matosian) (Credit: AP / Harold P. Matosian) Dina Merrill, the rebellious, New York City-born heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at age 93 at the East Hampton home where she lived for 55 years.

Roger Moore (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Veteran British actor Roger Moore, a former James Bond star, died after a short battle with cancer, his family said Tuesday May 23, 2017. He was 89.

Chris Cornell (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) Chris Cornell, one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself Wednesday, May 17, in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city's medical examiner. He was 52.

Roger Ailes (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Roger Ailes, the communications maestro who transformed television news and America's political conversation by creating and ruling Fox News Channel for two decades before being ousted last year for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, May 18, according to his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. He died after a fall at his Palm Beach home on May 10 caused bleeding on the brain, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office said. He was 77.

Jonathan Demme (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Jonathan Demme, the Baldwin-born director known for his Oscar-winning thriller "The Silence of the Lambs" and his landmark concert film, "Stop Making Sense," died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, according to reports. He was 73.

Charlie Murphy (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Charlie Murphy, a successful stand-up comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy, died from complications stemming from a battle with leukemia on April 12, 2017.

J. Geils (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson) (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson) Musician J. Geils, founder of The J. Geils Band known for such peppy early '80s pop hits as "Love Stinks," ''Freeze Frame" and "Centerfold," died in his Massachusetts home on April 11, 2017. Geils Jr., seen here on Aug. 14, 2010, was 71.

Don Rickles Don Rickles, the king of insult comedians, died on Thursday, April 6, at his home in Los Angeles of kidney failure, publicist Paul Schrifin announced. He was 90.

Chuck Berry (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday, March 18, at his home west of St. Louis. He was 90.

Bill Paxton (Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images) (Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images) Bill Paxton, a prolific and charismatic actor who had memorable roles in such blockbusters as "Apollo 13," "Twister" and "Titanic" while also cherishing his work in "One False Move" and other low-budget movies and in the HBO series "Big Love," died from complications due to surgery on Saturday, Feb. 25. He was 61.

Neil Fingleton (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Neil Fingleton, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones" died Saturday, Feb. 25 at 36. British media reported the cause as heart failure.

Herb Oscar Anderson (Credit: WABC) (Credit: WABC) Herb Oscar Anderson, the morning DJ whose rich, dulcet tones started the day for listeners of WABC/77 AM radio in the '60s, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Bennington, Vermont. Anderson, who was 88, died from kidney failure according to his son, actor John James.

Sir John Hurt (Credit: AP / Sang Tan) (Credit: AP / Sang Tan) The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who moved audiences to tears in "The Elephant Man," terrified them in "Alien," and drew laughter for the very same scene in "Spaceballs," died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Hurt, who had said he had pancreatic cancer, died in London, according to his agent Charles McDonald. He was 77. The photo is from the Sept. 13, 2011 London premiere of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

Mary Tyler Moore (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Mary Tyler Moore, one of the most beloved and honored actresses in television history who starred in comedies that once dominated prime-time along with American culture, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. A cause of death was not released by the family. She was 80. The photo is from Moore's visit to Capitol Hill on July 18, 2006 to advocate for Juvenile Diabetes research during a stem-cell bill debate.

Butch Trucks (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of the legendary Southern rock group, The Allman Brothers, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69. The photo is from the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Lee O'Denat (Credit: Getty Images for Blossom Ball / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images for Blossom Ball / Dimitrios Kambouris) Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in San Diego. Known as Q, he was born in Hollis, Queens. The cause of death was heart disease -- specifically, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease -- with obesity a contributing factor, according to a medical examiner. He was 43. The photo is from a March 2014 fundraiser for the Endometriosis Foundation of America in Manhattan.

Miguel Ferrer (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The actor, who was a cousin of actor George Clooney, succumbed to cancer at his Los Angeles home at the age of 61.

William Peter Blatty (Credit: AP / Jordan Straus) (Credit: AP / Jordan Straus) Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died Jan. 13, 2017, in a Maryland hospital, his wife, Julie Alicia Blatty, told The Associated Press. The couple lived in Bethesda. The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, she said. He was 89. The photo is from the stage premiere of "The Exorcist" on July 11, 2012 in Westwood, Calif.