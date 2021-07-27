TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Christie Brinkley, Ralph Macchio to star in "Celebrity Autobiography"

Christie Brinkley and Ralph Macchio will appear in

Christie Brinkley and Ralph Macchio will appear in "Celebrity Autobiography" on Aug. 22 in Southampton. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Island stars including Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley, Garden City's Susan Lucci and Huntington-born Miller Place resident Ralph Macchio will perform passages from other stars' memoirs in the comedic stage production "Celebrity Autobiography" on Aug. 22 at the Southampton Arts Center.

Also performing at the 7:30 p.m. show on SAC's West Lawn will be Hamptons habitue Matthew Broderick. He and his actor wife Sarah Jessica Parker and their family have a weekend and pandemic home in Amagansett.

Created in Los Angeles by writer-performer Eugene Pack, "Celebrity Autobiography" started Off-Broadway at the Triad Theater in 2008, where it still plays, and had a three-night limited Broadway run in 2018. Stars read from memoirs and "tell-all" tomes that "run the gamut from the 'poetry' of Suzanne Somers to tips from the Kardashians to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history — Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, told from all sides," says the show's official website.

Tickets are $65, $85 and $105 at southamptonartscenter.org/live.

"It probably goes without saying that we could all use a laugh following last year," said SAC executive director Tom Dunn in a statement. "I've been a fan of 'Celebrity Autobiography' for years and could not be more excited to host this fantastic show with performers that are hilarious in their own right, and also have special ties to the East End. And I, for one, am very much looking forward to hearing why Justin Bieber got stuck in the trunk of a car."

