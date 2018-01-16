TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities who died in 2018

By Newsday.com Staff
Remembering The Cranberries' frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld and more musicians, actors, icons and other notable people we've had to say goodbye to this year.

Dolores O’Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan performs in concert in Wroclaw, Poland
Photo Credit: KULZYNS / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

Dolores O’Riordan, the feisty lead singer of Irish rock band The Cranberries, known for her distinctive wail in ’90s hits like “Linger” and “Zombie,” died on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. No cause of death was immedaitely released following her death but publicist Lindsey Holmes said the singer’s family was “devastated” by the news. She was 46.

Doreen Tracey

This undated photo released by Disney, shows Disney
Photo Credit: AP

The death of Doreen Tracey, seen here in a undated photo from "The Mickey Mouse Club," was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The former child star -- who played one of the original cute-as-a-button Mouseketeers in the 1950s -- was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia following a two-year long battle with cancer at the time of her death. She was 74. 

Edward 'Fast Eddie' Clarke

Motorhead - 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, 1981.
Photo Credit: AP/REX / Shutterstock

British rock band Motorhead announced on Facebook that former guitarist Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke had died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, while being treated for pneumonia. Though Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and moved on to form the band Fastway, Motorhead's current guitarist, Phil Campbell, said in the post that Clarke “will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.” He was 67. 

Aharon Appelfeld

Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld, photographed in 1996 in
Photo Credit: AP/Will Yurman

Aharon Appelfeld, an esteemed Israeli novelist and Holocaust survivor who became a leading voice in Holocaust literature died in early January. Appelfeld wrote more than 40 works of fiction and nonfiction that were translated into many languages, including the novel “Badenheim 1939” and a memoir, “The Story of a Life.” He was 85.

Jerry Van Dyke

Jerry Van Dyke ,"Coach", at the TV Land
Photo Credit: ImageDirect/Gabe Palacio

Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday, Jan 5, 2018, in Arkansas, according to his manager. The actor had struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted assistant coach Luther Van Damin on the hit show "Coach." He was 86.

