Disney and Marvel Entertainment honored the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman over the weekend to help commemorate what would have been the actor's 44th birthday Sunday. This included redoing the movie's Marvel Studio logo for that movie, replacing shots of the various superheroes with solely those of Boseman from his four Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Disney executive chairman Robert Iger had hinted Saturday that something was planned, tweeting, "To all fans of #Black Panther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

Marvel Entertainment the next day posted the new 34-second opening, in which, additionally, the logo's images of script-page dialogue are now solely those of Boseman's character, T'Challa, who serves both as king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda and as its ceremonial superhero, the Black Panther.

"In times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers," reads dialogue from T'Challa's climactic scene addressing the United Nations. Separately comes the rest of that quote: "We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe." One more line comes from T'Challa's vision-quest dialogue with his departed father, King T'Chaka: "Tell me how to best protect Wakanda. I want to be a great king."

On Sunday, Iger retweeted Marvel Studios' post from August 30, two days after Boseman's death from colon cancer, containing a 4 minute-plus behind-the-scenes featurette of MCU cast and crew paying tribute to the fallen star.

Several of those colleagues also honored Boseman on Sunday. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige posted the new logo’s video on Twitter and wrote, "Miss you …" Michael B. Jordan, who played the film's antagonist, Erik Killmonger, posted an Instagram photo of the two of them, captioned, "Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday. Miss you." Fellow "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o tweeted a photo of herself and Boseman, writing, "Deeply loved, sorely missed."

Another MCU star, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted, "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment." This accompanied a half-minute video on the set of one of the last two "Avengers" movies, as cast and crew jubilantly wish Boseman happy birthday.