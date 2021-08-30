Stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman one year after his death

Chadwick Boseman's peers commemorated the late actor Saturday on the first anniversary of his death at 43 following a four-year fight with colon cancer.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," Lupita Nyong’o wrote across her social media. "I do. I do … ," added the "12 Years a Slave" Oscar winner, who played love interest and formidable spy Nakia opposite Boseman's title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Black Panther" (2018). "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me." An accompanying photo shows her and Boseman together in a narrow corridor, laughing. "Fences" Academy Award-winner Viola Davis commented, "My heart," followed by two broken-heart emoji, on Nyong'o's Instagram post.

Davis, who earned her fourth Oscar nomination starring opposite the similarly nominated Boseman in the 2020 movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," posted on her own Instagram and Twitter accounts a photo of the two in rehearsal for that film. "This day last year you left this earth and us," she wrote. "Man you are missed!!!"

"Not a day goes by bro … Love and miss you but I know you still with us," wrote his "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan on Facebook and Instagram. Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Pom Klementieff posted three red hearts in the Instagram's comments section. Yet another Marvel-movie star, Mark Ruffalo, wrote across his social media, "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman."

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington — who voiced the Black Panther's sister, Princess Shuri, in a 2009 BET "Black Panther" animated miniseries with which Boseman was not involved — tweeted, "One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King."

Josh Gad, Boseman's co-star in "Marshall" (2017), posted a text he'd received from Boseman about appreciating the aftermath of a dreary California rain. Writing two versions of the same tribute on Twitter and Instagram, Gad said the longer post in the latter social-media account, "Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. I often go back to this, my final text from him, and smile knowing he always sought the beauty even when it could have been so much easier to give in to the harsh realities of life. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever … forever."

And comedian Kevin Hart proffered a photo of himself, his children Heaven and Hendrix from ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Boseman sitting together at an evident sports event, writing, "Legends never die …. rest in paradise KING!!!!!"