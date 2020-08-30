In the aftermath of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's untimely death Friday at age 43, tributes have continued to pour in, and the actor's family revealed that he had married his longtime girlfriend shortly before succumbing to colon cancer.

Among those memorializing the South Carolina native was the state's Gov. Henry McMaster, who on Saturday tweeted that he had "ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff" on Sunday, adding, "The two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr. Boseman's family at the appropriate time."

Netflix has canceled an online preview of its upcoming film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," adapted by August Wilson from his Tony Award-nominated play and starring Viola Davis as pioneering blues woman Rainey and Boseman as an ambitious trumpeter, Levee. "We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute," the streaming service said in a statement to media Friday. "This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his."

Acclaimed theater producer-director George C. Wolfe, who directed the movie in Pittsburgh last year, said in a statement, "Working with Chadwick on 'Ma Rainey' was a glorious experience. Everyday we all got to witness the ferocity of his talent and the gentleness of his heart. A truly blessed, loving, gifted and giving human being."

The announcement by Boseman's family of the actor's death became what the social-media company Twitter said on Saturday was the "[m]ost liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King." By Sunday afternoon, the family's post had garnered 7.1 million likes and 3.1 million retweets.

The network ABC in a tweet Sunday said that at 8 p.m. it "will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios' Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King.' " The Associated Press said the Academy Award best-picture nominee would air commercial-free, with the special commencing at 10:20 p.m.

The family's announcement of Boseman's death Friday noted in passing, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side." The actor, who shielded much of his private life from view, had had a relationship with Taylor Simone Ledward since at least 2015, when they first were photographed together publicly. The two began attending red-carpet events together in February 2019. Despite reports they became engaged that October, neither of the two confirmed them. Boseman's family did not indicate when the wedding took place.