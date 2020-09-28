Chadwick Boseman played the superhero Black Panther on screen, and to actress Sienna Miller he was a hero in real life as well.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Miller said that the actor, who died on Aug. 28, donated a portion of his own salary to boost hers during the making of the New York City-set film "21 Bridges" (2019).

"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,' " Miller said. "And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Miller, who was touched by Boseman's generous act, added, "It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."