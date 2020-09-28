TODAY'S PAPER
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to boost Sienna Miller's salary on film

Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman co-starred in the

Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman co-starred in the 2019 film "21 Bridges." Credit: Getty Images for STXfilms / Brad Barket

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Chadwick Boseman played the superhero Black Panther on screen, and to actress Sienna Miller he was a hero in real life as well.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Miller said that the actor, who died on Aug. 28, donated a portion of his own salary to boost hers during the making of the New York City-set film "21 Bridges" (2019).

"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,' " Miller said. "And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Miller, who was touched by Boseman's generous act, added, "It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

