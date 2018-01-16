TODAY'S PAPER
Timothee Chalamet joins Rebecca Hall in donating salary from Woody Allen film

The breakout star of "Call Me By Your Name" announced the donations on his Instagram account.

Timothee Chalamet attends the 43rd Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Jan. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Timothee Chalamet says he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse.

The breakout star of “Call Me By Your Name” announced the donations on his Instagram account, becoming the latest actor to distance himself from Allen. Of his role in the director’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” Chalamet said he didn’t want to profit from his work on the film out of solidarity with other artists “fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet noted that due to “contractual obligations,” he couldn’t comment on the long-standing allegations against Allen.

On Friday, “A Rainy Day in New York” co-star Rebecca Hall said she was donating her salary from the film to Time’s Up.

