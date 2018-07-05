TODAY'S PAPER
Chance the Rapper engaged to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley

The two have dated since 2013, enduring a tempestuous patch in 2016 and early 2017 in which they had stopped living together. 

 Chance the Rapper performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Chance the Rapper has become engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, the mother of their 2-year-old daughter Kensli.

"Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" the 25-year-old Chicago native, born Chancelor Bennett, says in a proposal video posted at the Instagram account of the hip-hop news site The Shade Room on the Fourth of July. He additionally tweeted that day, "She said yes."

The two have dated since 2013, enduring a tempestuous patch in 2016 and early 2017 in which they had stopped living together. Chance the Rapper won a 2016 Grammy Award for best rap album for his "Coloring Book," the first Grammy ever awarded to a streaming-only album.

