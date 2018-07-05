Chance the Rapper has become engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, the mother of their 2-year-old daughter Kensli.

"Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" the 25-year-old Chicago native, born Chancelor Bennett, says in a proposal video posted at the Instagram account of the hip-hop news site The Shade Room on the Fourth of July. He additionally tweeted that day, "She said yes."

The two have dated since 2013, enduring a tempestuous patch in 2016 and early 2017 in which they had stopped living together. Chance the Rapper won a 2016 Grammy Award for best rap album for his "Coloring Book," the first Grammy ever awarded to a streaming-only album.