Chance the Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, to whom he became engaged in July, announced on Monday they had married in a formal ceremony, following a report days earlier of their courthouse union on Dec. 27.

"The Bennetts," Chance, 25, born Chancelor Bennett, wrote on his social media alongside one black-and-white and three color photos of himself and Corley in wedding attire. Us Weekly said Sunday that the couple's formal wedding took place in Newport Beach, California, the day before. The two are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kensli.

On March 6, Chance posted a touching series of tweets describing how he had seen Corley at a party with his parents when the two were children, and that he immediately felt someday they would marry. "I never saw her again until [the arts festival] SXSW 2012 in Austin, Texas where we met and eventually when back in Chicago we connected the dots," he wrote. The two began dating in 2013, enduring a tempestuous patch in 2016 and early 2017 in which they stopped living together.

Chance won a 2016 Grammy Award for best rap album, the first Grammy ever awarded to a streaming-only album.