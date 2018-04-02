Another celebrity couple is calling it quits. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, both 37, have announced they are separating in a joint statement made exclusively to People magazine.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the couple announced. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The actor-dancers, who met on the set of the 2006 film “Step Up,” and wed in July 2009, are parents to daughter Everly, who turns 5 next month. The two actors continued: “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”