After just about one year of dating, actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split, according to various media outlets. The twosome, who became romantically linked in October 2018, were last seen together in October.

According to People, the breakup was congenial and they are still good friends.

“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.

Tatum, 39, began seeing Jessie J, 31, following his April 2018 split with actress Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage. The couple's divorce was finalized last month.