TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
24° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Report: Channing Tatum, Jessie J  split after 1 year

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started dating in

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started dating in October 2018. Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards;Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

After just about one year of dating, actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split, according to various media outlets. The twosome, who became romantically linked in October 2018, were last seen together in October.

According to People, the breakup was congenial and they are still good friends.

“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.

Tatum, 39, began seeing Jessie J, 31, following his April 2018 split with actress Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage. The couple's divorce was finalized last month.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Former "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan is suing Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine
Victoria Pedretti attends the 2019 MTV Movie Talking with Victoria Pedretti, TV's new horror queen
Long Islander Tommy Sheehan competed on the season LI teacher wins 'Survivor' season 39
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
"Reah Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards Denise Richards 'getting stronger' after surgery
Syosset's Idina Menzel hosts "A Home for the Holiday programs featuring naughty and nice folk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search