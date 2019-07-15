TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin of 'Seinfeld'

This undated photo released by the Grants Pass

This undated photo released by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety shows actor Charles Levin. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

SELMA, Ore. — Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."

Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping. A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.

There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits include "Alice," ''Hill Street Blues," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.," ''Night Court" and "Seinfeld." Levin also had roles in movies, including "The Golden Child," ''Annie Hall" and "This is Spinal Tap."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Norah O'Donnell takes over as anchor of the Norah O'Donnell begins her stint as 'CBS Evening News' anchor
Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
WABC meteorologist Lee Goldberg at the Cradle of WABC special looks at LI's role in Apollo mission
Luke Islam of Garden City South performs on LI tween talks about his big night on 'AGT'
John F. Kennedy Jr., with his wife, Carolyn 'JFK Jr.: The Final Year': Intelligent, moving portrait
Viola Davis in a scene from "How To ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' to end after next season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search