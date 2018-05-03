TODAY'S PAPER
Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 27 more women

In a Washington Post story published Thursday, the paper also says Rose's managers were alerted about his questionable behavior.

Charlie Rose in New York in 2017.

Charlie Rose in New York in 2017.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Andy Kropa

By The Associated Press
More than two dozen additional women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former CBS News anchor Charlie Rose, and The Washington Post says managers were alerted about his questionable behavior on at least three occasions.

Rose was fired as "CBS This Morning" anchor and his PBS interview show was cancelled after the Post reported in November about women who said Rose groped them, made lewd remarks or walked around naked in their presence. In a story published Thursday, the Post said it had found 27 more women who said Rose harassed them.

CBS News' top managers have said they were unaware of Rose's behavior until last November, and are working to create a safe environment.

The Post says Rose told the newspaper that its story was inaccurate and unfair.

By The Associated Press

