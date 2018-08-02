Actor Charlie Sheen is contesting the amount of his child-support payments to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

People magazine said Thursday that the former "Two and a Half Men" and "Anger Management" sitcom star, 52, requested in court documents that his payment amounts be modified, arguing that he has "been unable to find steady work" and alleging that he has "been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry." This has led to a "significant reduction" in his earnings, he said. Sheen claims less than $10 million in assets and that he has several debts, including past-due pool and gardening services, resulting in a "dire financial crisis."

Sheen, who has not appeared onscreen since the movie "9/11" in September and two episodes of the Web series "Typical Rick" shortly before, has not commented publicly on the report.

Discounting a monthslong annulled marriage to model Donna Peele in 1995, Sheen has been married twice, having two children with each wife. With actress Denise Richards, to whom he was wed from 2002 to 2006, Sheen has daughters Sam J. Sheen, 14, and Lola Rose Sheen, 13. Richards — who in 2011 adopted infant Eloise Joni Richards, who is not part of the agreement — has not commented on the report, but on Wednesday posted an Instagram photo of herself with her eldest daughter, writing, "She's baaack!!!! So happy my Sami is back from summer camp! Missed her so much."

In May 2008, Sheen married Mueller. They separated on Christmas Day the following year and Sheen filed for divorce in November 2010. It was finalized that May. The two have twin sons, Bob and Max Sheen, 9. Sheen additionally has a grown daughter, Cassandra Jade Estevez, 33, from an early relationship with a high-school sweetheart then named Paula Proffit, who has since become Paula Speert.

According to settlement documents obtained by TMZ.com during Sheen's divorce from Mueller, the actor must pay her $55,000 a month in child support, plus certain expenses. The website, citing anonymous sources, said Richards receives an equivalent amount. TMZ estimated Sheen's assets at the time as $16 million, including a $5.6 million watch collection.

TheBlast.com reported in April that according to court documents, Sheen — once network TV's highest-paid actor, earning $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men" — owed nearly $5 million in unpaid taxes for 2015.