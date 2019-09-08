TODAY'S PAPER
Actress Holly Marie Combs weds restaurateur Mike Ryan

Holly Marie Combs and Mike Ryan attend the

Holly Marie Combs and Mike Ryan attend the 2016 Rhonda's Kiss Benefit on Nov. 3, 2016, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Charmed" and "Pretty Little Liars" star Holly Marie Combs, 45, wed restaurateur Mike Ryan, People magazine reported Saturday, without giving a date.

People said the two, who met in 2016 at his Los Angeles restaurant Xoc and became engaged last September, married amid redwoods at California's Santa Lucia Preserve. The couple has not commented publicly.

This is Combs' third marriage. She was married for four years in the 1990s to former actor Bryan Travis Smith, and to film and TV crewperson David Donoho from 2004 until she filed for divorce in November 2011. She and Donoho have three sons: Finley, 15, Riley, 12 and Kelley, 10. People said Ryan has a 17-year-old daughter.

