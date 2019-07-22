Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has given birth to her third child with her hedge-fund executive husband Marc Mezvinsky.

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," Clinton, 39, tweeted Monday. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother," Charlotte, who turns 5 in September, and Aidan, who turned 3 in June.

Clinton's mother, former first lady and former New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, 71, who served as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama and was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, retweeted the announcement minutes later. "Sharing some happy news this morning!" she wrote. "Bill and I are so thrilled." Bill Clinton, 72, the 42nd president of the United States who served from 1992 to 2000, also retweeted his daughter's missive, saying, "Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!"

Mezvinsky and Clinton married on July 31, 2010, in Rhinebeck, New York.