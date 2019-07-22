TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Chelsea Clinton welcomes third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky attend The School

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky attend The School Of American Ballet's Winter Ball at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on March 6, 2017.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has given birth to her third child with her hedge-fund executive husband Marc Mezvinsky.

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," Clinton, 39, tweeted Monday.  "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother," Charlotte, who turns 5 in September, and Aidan, who turned 3 in June.

Clinton's mother, former first lady and former New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, 71, who served as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama and was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, retweeted the announcement minutes later. "Sharing some happy news this morning!" she wrote. "Bill and I are so thrilled." Bill Clinton, 72, the 42nd president of the United States who served from 1992 to 2000,  also retweeted his daughter's missive, saying, "Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!"

Mezvinsky and Clinton married on July 31, 2010, in Rhinebeck, New York.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for Shannen Doherty to guest on 'Riverdale's' Luke Perry tribute 
Whether you're looking to cut the cord or Tired of Netflix? Get to know these other streaming services
Eddie Murphy, left, and Jerry Seinfeld have a Murphy's 'Comedians in Cars' ride the highlight of new season
Characters from "Sesame Street Live" appear on the Sally Field, 'Sesame Street' to receive Kennedy Center award
Quentin Tarantino at the photo call for "Once Tarantino curates 'Swinging Sixties' movie series for TV
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the "Harry 'Modern Family' star engaged to 'Bachelorette' star
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search