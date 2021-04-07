TODAY'S PAPER
Chelsea Clinton podcast to launch April 13

Chelsea Clinton's new podcast, distributed by iHeartMedia,

 Chelsea Clinton's new podcast, distributed by iHeartMedia, is set to debut next week. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Along with writing books, podcasts have become a family project for the Clintons.

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that "In Fact with Chelsea Clinton," hosted by the 41-year-old daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will premiere April 13. Chelsea Clinton will draw upon her background in politics, international relations and public health as she interviews guests ranging from Jane Fonda to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The first podcast will feature "Queer Eye" grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, who in 2019 announced that he was HIV-positive; and HIV physician and health equity advocate Dr. Oni Blackstock.

"With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all," Clinton said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton already have podcasts that air through the iHeartPodcast Network.

