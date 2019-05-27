"Dancing with the Stars” ballroom-dance professional Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence were married in California Thursday.

People magazine said the two, who became engaged last year on May 3, Burke's 34th birthday, were wed at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego.

The magazine said the bride, wearing a Romona Keveza gown, was walked down the aisle by her stepfather, Bob Wolf, and that her bridal party included her sister Nicole and fellow "DWTS" pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Actress Leah Remini served as matron of honor.

Lawrence, 39, choose his two brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence, as dual best men.