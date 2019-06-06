TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles on May 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has released two 911 calls made after "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

Recordings of the calls following the January 29 incident were obtained by The Associated Press and other outlets Wednesday evening. Both calls were made by an unidentified man who said he worked for "an artist" who he didn't want to name.

During the first call, the man said the person went to a Subway restaurant and "some guys ... they jumped him." The caller said the person was initially reluctant to make the report but that he would speak to police.

The man expressed concern about a perceived delay in police response during the second call.

Smollett was later charged with lying to police. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 26.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The first "SpongeBob SquarePants" spinoff, "Kamp Koral," will Get ready for 'SpongeBob' spinoff 'Kamp Koral'
Jussie Smollett addresses reporters before leaving Cook County Lee Daniels: Jussie Smollett won't return to 'Empire'
Gretchen Carlson attends Variety's Power of Women: New Carlson steps down as Miss America chairwoman
Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in HBO's Season 'Big Little Lies': Streep adds zest to addictive series
Cree Cicchino, left, Fabrizio Guido, Gabriel Iglesias, Tucker New to stream in June, from Netflix to Facebook Watch
Miley Cyrus stars in the new season of 'Black Mirror': Season 5 is spotty
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search