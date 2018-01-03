Chip and Joanna Gaines, who previously announced that the current fifth season of HGTV’s popular home-renovation show “Fixer Upper” will be their last as they expand their Magnolia real estate and retail businesses, are expecting their fifth child. It will be their first since the series began in May 2013.

Chip Gaines, 43, initially had posted an Instagram image Tuesday of himself comically sporting a baby bump alongside a pregnant Joanna, writing, “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT).” On Wednesday, Joanna Gaines, 39, posted an eight-second video of her ultrasound across her social media, writing Chip “swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!!”

The couple had provided broad hints Tuesday when Chip Gaines tweeted, “Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.” In an accompanying video, Joanna begins saying, “After everyone’s sleeping and I’m . . . ,” Chip interrupts and declares, “Anytime she asks for some pickles on top of that ice cream, you know what that means!”

“Yeah,” Joanna replies, “but that hasn’t been in like five or six years, Chip.” After more repartee, the couple, in a montage of themselves at various times, proclaim, “Num-ber-five! Num-ber-five!”

Back in the present, Joanna says slyly, “I like pickles and ice cream.”

A little later, Chip Gaines explained in a tweet, “You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco,” where the Gaineses live, referring to the singer-songwriter duo Johnnyswim. “And they put on a little too romantic of a concert . . . anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Johnnyswim tweeted in response, “We do what we can!”

The Gaineses, who married in 2003, are parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.