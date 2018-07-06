TODAY'S PAPER
Singer Chris Brown arrested, charged with felony assault in Florida

"Freaky Friday" singer was arrested on a felony battery charge after his Florida concert.

Chris Brown in his booking photo provided by

Chris Brown in his booking photo provided by Balm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: Balm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP

By The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer, 29, was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

Brown's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his "Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour."

