Chris Brown's pet capuchin monkey seized by California wildlife agents

Brown could face a misdemeanor charge carrying a potential six-month jail sentence.

Chris Brown attends a listening party for his

Chris Brown attends a listening party for his latest album, 'Royalty' at HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood on Dec. 15, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Imeh Akpanudosen

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — California fish and wildlife agents have seized Chris Brown's pet monkey from his Los Angeles home.

Capt. Patrick Foy says Friday that investigators determined the singer didn't have a permit for the capuchin monkey, named Fiji.

The singer posted an Instagram video last month showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey. Foy says that prompted a half-dozen calls to the wildlife department from concerned people.

Foy says Brown agreed to cooperate. Agents served a search warrant Jan. 2 at his home.

Foy says Brown wasn't there but had employees hand over the monkey in a cage.

Fiji is now at an undisclosed facility.

Brown could face a misdemeanor charge carrying a potential six-month jail sentence.

Email and phone message requests for comment from his representatives weren't immediately returned.

By The Associated Press
