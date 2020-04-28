Chris Cuomo tests negative for coronavirus

On his CNN news-analysis show Monday night, Chris Cuomo spoke of developing antibodies following his recent bout with COVID-19, and said that he will supply blood samples to scientists trying to develop a vaccine.

Cuomo, 49, told guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta that after testing negative for the virus, "I have both antibodies: the short-term one and the long-term one. So I'm lucky, right? Or not. Why do we question it now? Well, the World Health Organization issued a warning saying … we don't know what the antibodies mean, if they mean anything."

To help researchers answer that question, Cuomo has agreed to a request to donate blood "next week. I have never given blood in my life and we both know why — it's because I'm a wuss. But I am going to do it … I'm going to give it to them because that is the best thing I've heard of so far in terms of what I can do to help as someone who was sick."

Actor Tom Hanks and his singer-actress wife, Rita Wilson, who have also recovered from COVID-19, have said they, too, are donating antibody-rich blood to researchers.