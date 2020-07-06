Actors Chris Evans and Lily James were photographed on an apparent date over the weekend, reports Newsday staff.

According to photos Monday at the website of the British tabloid the Daily Mail, Evans, 39, who stars as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and James, 31, whose movies include "Yesterday" (2019) and "Baby Driver" (2017), were seen together in a taxi and then at the London hotel the Corinthia around 1 a.m. London time Saturday, after having exited the private venue Mark's Club in the city's tony Mayfair neighborhood.

Neither star has commented publicly on the photos.