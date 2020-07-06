TODAY'S PAPER
New couple? Chris Evans, Lily James seen together in London

Actors Chris Evans and Lily James, seen in a combination image, were seen together in a London taxi over the weekend. Credit: Composite: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, left; Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actors Chris Evans and Lily James were photographed on an apparent date over the weekend, reports Newsday staff.

According to photos Monday at the website of the British tabloid the Daily Mail, Evans, 39, who stars as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and James, 31, whose movies include "Yesterday" (2019) and "Baby Driver" (2017), were seen together in a taxi and then at the London hotel the Corinthia around 1 a.m. London time Saturday, after having exited the private venue Mark's Club in the city's tony Mayfair neighborhood.

Neither star has commented publicly on the photos.

