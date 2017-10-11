Former ‘NSYNC boy-band member Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife, Karly Skladany, have welcomed their first child.
A representative for the singer told People magazine that the couple had son Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 19 1⁄2 inches.
Kirkpatrick, 45, and Skladany had married on Nov. 2, 2013, at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida, before 300 guests, with old bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake serving as ushers. He had proposed the year before in Italy.
