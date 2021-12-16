Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth is denying claims of past sexual assault by two women who came forward in an article published Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the two women, anonymously identified as Zoe and Lily, who do not know each other, had contacted the magazine independently in August and October, respectively. Zoe, now 40, alleged Noth had raped her in his Los Angeles apartment in 2004. Lily, now 31, described a more complicated yet nonetheless nonconsensual encounter at his Greenwich Village apartment in 2015.

Noth told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

The actor, who recently reprised his role as "Mr. Big" on HBO Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That…," added, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Zoe said she had been a 22-year-old college graduate working an entry-level job at a firm that counted celebrities among its clients. Noth, then 49 and unmarried, flirted with her at her desk and on her work-phone voicemail, she said. Her unnamed then-boss corroborated hearing those voicemail messages.

Noth, Zoe said, invited her to a pool at his West Hollywood apartment building. She and a visiting friend went. Zoe and Noth spoke about a book he had with him that he said he was considering for a project. He left to take a call in his apartment and asked her to look through the book and bring it up to him with her thoughts on it. Flattered, she did so. There, she said, he kissed her when she walked in, and after she said she was leaving he pulled her toward him, removed her bikini and raped her, she alleged.

Lily said she was a 25-year-old server at a New York nightclub when Noth, by now 60, married and with a child, asked her out. "I knew he was married, which is shameful of me to admit," she told the magazine. Meeting at a restaurant and expecting dinner, she found the kitchen closed and so instead had wine at the bar with Noth. They later proceeded to his apartment to drink whiskey and talk more. "He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. … I should have said no more firmly and left," Lily said. He then assaulted her, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the stationary-bicycle maker Peloton has removed from social media its viral commercial starring Noth, which was produced in response to his character's death on "And Just Like That …" after exercising on their product.