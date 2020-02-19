Chris Noth, wife welcome second son

Prolific TV star Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson Noth, have welcomed their second child together.

"Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,' " wrote Noth, 65, on Instagram, quoting the opening line of "Endymion" by the 19th-century English Romantic poet John Keats. Noth gave no birthdate or other specifics

"Oh my goodness ! He is so perfect and beautiful ! Congratulations to you all," commented Kristin Davis, with whom recurring guest Noth starred throughout the run of HBO's "Sex and the City" and two subsequent feature films.

Noth and Wilson, who married in April 2012, already are parents to son Orion, 12.