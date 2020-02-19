TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Chris Noth, wife welcome second son

Tara L. Wilson Noth (L) and

 Tara L. Wilson Noth (L) and  Chris Noth (R) attend the media night preview of "B.R.O.K.E.N Code B.I.R.D Switching" at S Feury Theater on Nov. 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Paul Archuleta

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Prolific TV star Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, have welcomed their second child together.

"Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,' " wrote Noth, 65, on Instagram, quoting the opening line of "Endymion" by the 19th-century English Romantic poet John Keats. Noth gave no birthdate or other specifics

. "Oh my goodness ! He is so perfect and beautiful ! Congratulations to you all," commented Kristin Davis, with whom recurring guest Noth starred throughout the run of HBO's "Sex and the City" and two subsequent feature films.

Noth and Wilson, who married in April 2012, already are parents to son Orion, 12.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Drew Carey hosts CBS' "The Price Is Right." 'Price Is Right' suspends production after death of host's ex
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and Rhea Seehorn 'Better Call Saul': Still the best show on TV
Zoe Kravitz stars in Hulu's version of "High 'High Fidelity': Streaming version can't find its own voice
Gina Kirschenheiter attends the opening night of 2019 Divorced LI 'Real Housewife,' boyfriend now living together 
Taylor Kyriacou races to finish her chocolate cupcakes LIer competes on episode of Food Network show
Justice Smith attends the premiere of "Pokemon Justice Smith talks 'All the Bright Places,' more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search