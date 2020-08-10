TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt welcome daughter

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt have welcomed

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt have welcomed daughter Lyla Maria. Credit: Rich Polk / Getty Images for Disney

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchise star Chris Pratt and his wife, author and lifestyle blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger, a daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, have welcomed their first child.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the actor, 41, wrote on his social media, captioning a close-up photo of the parents' hands holding one of the baby's. "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Pratt's social media post also contained passages from two psalms. Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, a grandniece of President John F. Kennedy, posted similarly. Pratt and his first wife, actress Anna Faris, share son Jack, who turns 8 later this month. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston says that the HBO Max "Friends" Aniston 'sad' that 'Friends' reunion delayed again
'Muppets Now': 21st century update still a work in progress
HBO's documentary film "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" New HBO doc revisits 1989 Yusuf Hawkins murder
Ren Höek, left, and Stimpson J. 'Stimpy' Cat, 'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their 'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano
Sarah Snook as Sarah Greenbaum and Seth Rogen 'An American PIckle': Seth Rogen shines in dual role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search