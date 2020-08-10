Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt welcome daughter

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchise star Chris Pratt and his wife, author and lifestyle blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger, a daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, have welcomed their first child.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the actor, 41, wrote on his social media, captioning a close-up photo of the parents' hands holding one of the baby's. "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Pratt's social media post also contained passages from two psalms. Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, a grandniece of President John F. Kennedy, posted similarly. Pratt and his first wife, actress Anna Faris, share son Jack, who turns 8 later this month.