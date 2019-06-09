"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchise star Chris Pratt and author and lifestyle blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger, a daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, were married on Saturday.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, wrote on their respective social media Sunday,posting the same image of themselves in wedding attire, gazing happily at each other as they walk hand-in-hand on a cobblestone path.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," their near-identical posts continued. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us," they wrote, and singled out for thanks the fashion label Giorgio Armani for Pratt's "perfect suit" and Schwarzenegger's "once in a lifetime dress."

They added, "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, one of Pratt's fellow stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented on both the groom's and the bride's Instagram accounts, writing on the latter, "This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness." Another MCU star, Karen Gillan, wrote on Pratt's, "Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!"

Others offering congratulations on the various social-media platforms on which the couple posted include "The View" panelist Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain; dancer-actress Julianne Hough; and the bride's actor brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, one of her three younger siblings.

Numerous outlets, using photos from multiple agencies, said the wedding took place at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Guests aside from family included Pratt's "Parks and Recreation" co-star Rob Lowe, who posted Instagram photos of himself with his wife Sheryl Berkoff and their two adult sons, Johnny and Matt.

This is Schwarzenegger's first marriage and Pratt's second. The actor previously wed "Mom" star Anna Faris in a small ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, on July 9, 2009. They announced in August 2017, that they were separating, and Pratt filed for divorce filed that December. The couple have a 6-year-old son, Jack.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, a grandniece of President John F. Kennedy, have been together publicly since at least June 2018. On her birthday on Dec. 13, Pratt announced their engagement.