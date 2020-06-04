"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd has launched a fundraiser to help those at risk of contracting the coronavirus amid the nationwide protests against the killings of George Floyd and other people of by police.

The GoFundMe campaign, begun Tuesday, raised more than $234,000 as of Thursday afternoon. "Give if you can, share if it’s in your heart!! #BlackLivesMatter and more to come!!" tweeted Redd, who is in his mid-30s. "The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19," he wrote on the campaign's page. "Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts. This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out."

The fund additionally would provide "bail relief and/or court expenses" for demonstrators.