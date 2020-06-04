TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
80° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Chris Redd starts COVID-19 relief fund for protesters

The GoFundMe COVID-19 protest relief fund started by

The GoFundMe COVID-19 protest relief fund started by Chris Redd has raised more than $234,000. Credit: Getty Images for Comedy Central / Kevork Djansezian

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd has launched a fundraiser to help those at risk of contracting the coronavirus amid the nationwide protests against the killings of George Floyd and other people of by police.

The GoFundMe campaign, begun Tuesday, raised more than $234,000 as of Thursday afternoon. "Give if you can, share if it’s in your heart!! #BlackLivesMatter and more to come!!" tweeted Redd, who is in his mid-30s. "The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19," he wrote on the campaign's page. "Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts. This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out."

The fund additionally would provide "bail relief and/or court expenses" for demonstrators.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

A scene from Hulu's "We Are Freestyle Love Lin Miranda doc postponed out of solidarity with protesters
Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Darius Rucker CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes
Former Ch. 2 anchor and "Nightline" correspondent Dave What ever happened to: Former Ch. 2 anchor Dave Marash
The cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has donated to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast donates $100,000 to bail fund
Michaela Coel in HBO's "I May Destroy You." 'I May Destroy You':  Powerful subject, unfocused execution
Lea Michele on Wednesday apologized for allegedly diffcult Lea Michele apologizes for her behavior on 'Glee' set
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search