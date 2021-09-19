TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris

In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents an award at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: "Get vaccinated."

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on "The Tonight Show" in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.'"

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Cedric the Entertainer sought advice from several famous
Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer says stuffiness is banned
Mélanie Laurent in "The Mad Women's Ball."
'Mad Women's Ball": Challenging, uncompromising drama
ABC's "The Wonder Years" stars Dule Hill, Saycon
'The Wonder Years': Reluctant reboot
Yaya DaCosta of Fox's "Our Kind of People."
'Our Kind of People': New primetime soap delivers frothy fun
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir, in background performs
Northwell Health Nurse Choir amazed by 'AGT' experience
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will take turns
Jennings, Bialik to take turns hosting 'Jeopardy!' 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?