Chris Rock reveals he does seven hours of therapy a week
Comedy star Chris Rock says the increased weekly therapy he has chosen to undergo in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has given him new insight into himself.
"You have to tell the truth — you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week," the four-time Emmy Award-winner, 55, tells Gayle King, 66, in a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview at his New Jersey home, set to air Sunday. He says he currently attends therapy seven hours a week.
"I learned that I could be very hard on myself. Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances," says Rock, who reached No. 4 on Forbes magazine's 2018 list of highest-earning comedians, making an estimated $30 million over the previous year (he exited the top 10 in the 2019 list, the magazine's most recent).
When asked what has been his most difficult self-revelation to face, Rock tells King, "I don't want to out anybody, I don't want to, you know, out myself," and notes that at times, "I wasn't kind, and sometimes I wasn't listening, and sometimes I was selfish …. And sometimes, you know, I took advantage of circumstances, and positions, of, you know, just everyday things. … It's ultimately, who do you want to be?"
He says he eagerly awaits receiving a COVID-19 inoculation, and acknowledged the suspicion he said some African Americans have expressed about the vaccine.
"I'm a Black man," Rock says. "I'm going to put it this way: Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache is gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No, I just know it's delicious."
He additionally shares with King his belief that, "As I always say, there are no 'race relations,' " adding that a true relationship exists only "when things are equal between two people. That's a relationship. OK? So when you say 'race relations,' that term doesn't really exist."
In September, Rock told The Hollywood Reporter that he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD) after a nine-hour series of cognitive tests. He said that the condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations.